The MP, who won her seat in the North Shropshire by election in December, says she is continuing to work, based from home and says she is adding online meetings into her re-arranged schedule.

In a tweet on Thursday the MP said: "I've tested positive for Covid this morning, but I will be continuing to work from home. Today I'm doing online surgery appointments for constituents who have contacted me and asked for a meeting, but under the circumstances I have some last-minute slots available."