Shropshire leading the way on recycling

Shropshire is a top performer in recycling

Research from environmentally friendly packaging business Priory Direct found its recycling rate of 53.3 per cent put it 54th across England where recycling and waste is managed by councils.

Birmingham City Council was worst in the region and fourth from bottom nationally at only 22.5 per cent.

Nationally St Albans was the best local authority at 64.2 per cent with Barrow-in-Furness at the bottom with 17.9 per cent.

The recycling rates for other West Midlands councils included: Stafford, 49.6 per cent; South Staffordshire 48.4; Telford and Wrekin 48.2; Lichfield 45.9; Cannock Chase 42.7; Dudley 36.9; Wolverhampton 35.3; Wyre Forest 33.6; Walsall 32.2 and Sandwell, 30.6.

Lauren Churcher, head of marketing for Priory Direct said: "The vast difference in the recycling rates between St Albans and Barrow-in-Furness is surely reason enough for the Government to take control instead of leaving it up to local authorities. We know that the environmental damage we’ve caused so far is causing catastrophic damage already, and so we need to do what we can to mitigate it. Recycling is in all of our control – it’s so quick and easy for us all to do and in the face of climate change when you can feel so overwhelmed and helpless, getting recycling right can and will make a huge difference.

"All of us making a more concerted effort with recycling, combined with the new Plastic Packaging Tax which is coming in very soon which will see a charge imposed on plastic packaging which doesn’t contain at least 30 per cent recycled material, will put us on a good path and have a hugely beneficial impact on our planet and our futures."