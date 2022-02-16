Fears of Russian invasion felt by those with links to Ukraine in county

Maria Wilkinson

Maria Wilkinson, from Newport, has strong links to the country, with both her grandfathers originally coming from Ukraine.

As diplomatic efforts continue in an attempt to avert violence and bloodshed, she has told of the fierce desire of Ukrainians to remain independent, and of the long-standing fears that Russia would look to regain control of the country that gained independence in 1991.

She said: "I first met my Ukrainian family in 1993, a couple of years after independence – before that we had not been allowed in while it was in the USSR. I had great aunts and cousins I had never been able to meet.

"My dad recalls them saying then that Russia would invade again one day, they did not believe Russia would allow them to remain independent and that was 30 years ago."

She added: "From discussing with my family and our wider circle of friends in the UK the feeling is that this is very much about Russia wanting to take control of Ukraine again.

"When Russia lost Ukraine there was a sense that there was a real bitterness and loss for Russia."

Mrs Wilkinson said both her grandfathers, Walter Makarczuk, and Michael Hawkaluk, would be horrified at the current situation if they were still alive.

She said: "It would be heartbreaking if Ukraine was invaded. Both my grandfathers died several years ago but I cannot imagine the heartbreak they would be feeling seeing this. In some ways I am glad they are not here to see what is happening."

She added: "It was hugely emotional for them to maintain independence as a sovereign country, it is what my grandfathers had wanted all their lives. It is a fiercely proud nation."

Mrs Wilkinson, who is 39, said she hoped Russia would pull back and that violence could be avoided.

But, she said she believed the people of Ukraine would do everything in their power to defend the country if invaded.

She said: "I do believe that if there is an invasion they will give everything they can to defend their country."