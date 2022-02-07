Notification Settings

North Shropshire MP urges Government to stop pensioners falling into poverty

By Sue Austin

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire has raised the issue of rising pensioner poverty in North Shropshire and questioned the Government on what they are doing to prevent this issue.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/01/2022 - SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE FEATURE - Helen Morgan MP for Liberal Democrats at her home in Harmer Hill near Shrewsbury..

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Helen said that several constituents were having to make the heart-breaking choice between heating and eating.

She added that the suspension of the triple lock on pension increases would hit rural communities hard.

Speaking in Parliament, the MP said: “Rural communities are being hardest hit by the energy bill price hike and have higher numbers of pensioners hit by the suspension of the triple lock.

"In Shropshire, the Conservative-led Council is pushing through the maximum Council Tax increase. What steps is the Secretary of State taking to ensure our retired residents don’t have to choose between heating and eating?”

“Pensioners across North Shropshire and the rest of the country are falling into poverty.

"Last week, a retired couple in my constituency contacted me to tell me that even though they live in a modest bungalow, due to the rising costs of their food and energy bills, they have been put in the heart-breaking position of having to choose between heating and eating."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

