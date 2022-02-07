North Shropshire MP urges Government to stop pensioners falling into poverty

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/01/2022 - SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE FEATURE - Helen Morgan MP for Liberal Democrats at her home in Harmer Hill near Shrewsbury..

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Helen said that several constituents were having to make the heart-breaking choice between heating and eating.

She added that the suspension of the triple lock on pension increases would hit rural communities hard.

Speaking in Parliament, the MP said: “Rural communities are being hardest hit by the energy bill price hike and have higher numbers of pensioners hit by the suspension of the triple lock.

"In Shropshire, the Conservative-led Council is pushing through the maximum Council Tax increase. What steps is the Secretary of State taking to ensure our retired residents don’t have to choose between heating and eating?”

“Pensioners across North Shropshire and the rest of the country are falling into poverty.