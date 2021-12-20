Shropshire's new MP demands an inquiry into the ambulance service

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 17/12/2021 - North Shropshire Parliamentary By-Election 2021 at Shrewsbury Sports Village. In Picture: Helen Morgan.

She teamed up with the Liberal Democrats Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP, to call for an urgent review into the ambulance crisis which they say leaves thousands in Shropshire waiting too long for emergency treatment.

The letter to the Health Secretary calls for a CareQuality Commission review into ambulance services in England, with all ambulance services across the country now at REAP level 4, the highest level meaning that ambulance services are under “Extreme Pressure”.

She said with Covid rates rising, there is now a fear the ambulance crisis in Shropshire will worsen.

"The region already has one of the worst performing ambulance services, with figures released over the weekend revealing 52 per cent of patients at Royal Shrewsbury are left waiting more than 30 minutes in an ambulance before being handed over to A&E.

“There is no time to waste in solving the crippling ambulance crisis which puts lives in danger," Mrs Morgan said.

“With a worrying new wave of Covid infections set to put new strains on our underfunded and overstretched NHS, I am concerned ambulance waiting times in Shropshire could become worse in the weeks ahead.

“It was clear from my thousands of conversations on the doorstep that the ambulance crisis is the biggest concern to local people, and I will take up the mantle of demanding we get more funding to solve it."

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

“The pressures on ambulance services have been ignored by the Government for too long. We need this urgent review to identify the system-wide challenges facing ambulance services, and crucially, how we solve them. The Government must end the devastating realitymthat for far too many people, an ambulance just won’t arrive in time to provide them with life-saving treatment.

“The Liberal Democrats have already set out a five point plan on how the Government could cut ambulance waiting times, including emergency funding for areas such as Shropshire.