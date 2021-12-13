Stars get involved in political satire

The Contract staring Harry Enfield

Harry Enfield, Downton's Max Brown and television historian, Dan Snow, star in the short political satire, The Contract, which gets its advance screenings at Wilsons in Oswestry from 7pm on Tuesday .

The Contract was written and produced by Adam Howes and Harry Davies, a writing duo from north Shropshire and filmed in London over five days in October.

Adam said the The Contract follows a group of well-connected opportunists who inherit a lucrative government contract to privatise a failing prison.

"It marries nuanced black comedy with offbeat farce and is the first in a planned trilogy of comedy shorts exploring the most egregious behaviours across the whole political spectrum," he said.

"We were thrilled to have such big names on board. We dropped the script off to Harry Enfield as he was our first choice and were blown away when he agreed to take part. He spend a day filming with us and he was genuinely a lovely guy."

"Harry has worked with Dan Snow in the past and the director knows Max Brown and again they were happy to help out - everyone was great from start to finish. Everyone believed in the script and liked the project."

There were six core members of the cast and a total of about a dozen, with Adam and Harry playing cameos during filming.

"We are so grateful to the cast, the production team, the person who lent us the house for filming, everyone who was involved."

Adam said the advanced screening wasn't the final edit of The Contract.

"However with the North Shropshire by-election looming we thought it was timely to release what we had. It feels far more relevant today than when we first had the idea," he said.