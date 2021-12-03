Ben returns to his old school to speak to pupils

Ben Wood outside The Marches School

Ben Wood, visited his former school, The Marches in Oswestry to talk about his career to day, which has involved working within the Houses of Parliament.

The only major party candidate in the North Shropshire by election that was born in North Shropshire Ben talked of his pride of being a "Marches Lad"

He said: "This school made me who I am today."

The candidate told the pupils of his achievements in the Houses of Parliament where he has worked in recent years.

"I first started working at Colour Supplies, the home and garden superstore in Oswestry to save up to go to university. I never imagined then that a few years later I would be working in the Houses of Parliament for Labour MPs and fighting for our country's future.

“In those years, my work has helped to force the government to implement the recommendations of the Grenfell Inquiry, meant new legislation to prevent extradition to human rights abusers, and even persuaded the government to consult Shropshire residents on transport in the county."