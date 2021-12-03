North Shropshire Lib Dem candidate calls for sewage tax on water companies

Helen Morgan

Raw sewage discharges by water companies occurred for three million hours across the country last year, including across the Shropshire and the north Shropshire constituency.

The party has proposed a Sewage Tax of 16 per cent on water companies' pre-tax profits. It says Severn Trent Water made £375 million in profits last year, meaning they would pay £60 million in Sewage Tax to help clean up North Shropshire’s rivers.

Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire Helen Morgan said: “It is absolutely shocking that our towns and villages are suffering such a huge level of pollution. The Government needs to step in and stop the pollution of our waters but so far all we've seen is them take our area for granted.

“Pumping raw sewage into our treasured rivers and streams leaves a bad taste in the mouth, particularly when these companies are raking in millions of pounds in profits.

“Water companies need to clean up after their mess. Why should taxpayers be left to foot the bill for water companies who have shown utter disregard for our local environments.