Shropshire patients have long wait for GP appointments

Helen Morgan

The NHS figures published this week show that only 43 per cent of people were able to get a same-day GP appointment in Shropshire in October, down from 48 per cent the previous month.

One in four people waited at least 8 days between booking their appointment and seeing a GP in October.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire Helen Morgan said: “Local health services are being stretched due to years of the Conservatives taking our area for granted.

“The Government has completely failed to recruit more doctors. This is having a devastating knock-on impact on our hospitals, as people who can’t get an GP appointment desperately turn up at their local A&E instead.”