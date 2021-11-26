Shropshire patients have long wait for GP appointments

By Sue Austin

Almost 70,000 people in Shropshire waited eight days or more to get a GP appointment in October, the highest number in over a year, analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

Helen Morgan

The NHS figures published this week show that only 43 per cent of people were able to get a same-day GP appointment in Shropshire in October, down from 48 per cent the previous month.

One in four people waited at least 8 days between booking their appointment and seeing a GP in October.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire Helen Morgan said: “Local health services are being stretched due to years of the Conservatives taking our area for granted.

“The Government has completely failed to recruit more doctors. This is having a devastating knock-on impact on our hospitals, as people who can’t get an GP appointment desperately turn up at their local A&E instead.”

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson and Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP, added: “People want to see concrete action now so they can get an appointment with their GP when they need one. Instead all we get is yet more broken promises from a Conservative government that is neglecting local health services.”

