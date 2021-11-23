Woore WI raising money for homeless charity with Christmas fair

Woore WI members getting ready for their Christmas fair

Woore WI wants to help people get their Christmas shopping off to a flying start this year.

The group hasn't been able to hold big events during the coronavirus pandemic but have continued supporting local charities where they could.

This year, they are fundraising for the Macari Foundation – set up by Lou Macari, who will be attending Woore WI's Christmas fair on the day.

Woore WI are holding a Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 4 from 10am-2pm at Woore Victory Hall CW3 9SF.

They will be selling a range of homemade Christmas food, gifts, decorations and cards. Refreshments including mulled wine and mince pies and sausage rolls will also be available. All proceeds raised on the day will go to the Macari Foundation which provides support and shelter to the homeless and in need in Stoke on Trent.

Other tables on the day include Christmas wreaths and dried flowers, fabric and wooden gifts, lino print and quilling pictures, hand-painted Christmas pebbles and stones, cross stitch designs and jesmonite housewares. Julia Ibbotson will be selling and signing her own books, and knitted toys will be on sale in aid of the Douglas Macmillan Hospice.

Woore WI have a long tradition of fundraising for local charities, usually putting a couple of events a year. They are proud to have continued this throughout Covid.

Having planned this event for last Christmas, and having many goods ready to go, they went online and raised nearly £300. They then organised a walking treasure hunt around the village which raised an amazing sum of nearly £250, despite the unseasonal snowstorm on the day. They were then able to donate £550 to the cystic fibrosis unit at Stoke University Hospital. The latest venture, a “Big Breakfast”, has raised around £200 for young careers in Shropshire.