David Vasmer

The party says there there will be a local candidate.

It's leader, Ed Davey, has visited the constituency twice since the by-election was called, following the resignation of the former MP, Owen Paterson.

Shropshire's Lib Dems said they are the clear challenger to the Conservatives, coming second to the Conservatives in the Local Elections for Shropshire Council in May.

Shropshire Council Councillor David Vasmer said: “Liberal Democrats will be announcing their by-election candidate on Tuesday. We’re sure we’ll be selecting a true local champion who’ll end the years of Conservatives taking residents for granted and fighting for better health services across the county.

“I was shocked to hear that this weekend the Conservatives made their candidate selection and rather than selecting someone local, they decided to choose an unknown Birmingham lawyer.