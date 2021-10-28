Date set for Owen Paterson suspension vote

Owen Paterson is facing a 30-day suspension from parliament

The motion, which recommends the suspension of North Shropshire Conservative MP, Owen Paterson, will go before the House of Commons on Wednesday, November 3.

The timing for the vote – which will decide whether Mr Paterson is suspended for 30 days as recommended by Parliament's standards committee – was confirmed by the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The vote comes after the standards committee ruled that Mr Paterson had committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules in relation to his paid consultancies with Randox, a clinical diagnostics company, and Lynn's Country Foods.

Mr Paterson has strongly rejected the committee's findings, and said that he believes the outcome was pre-judged, adding that he is prepared to go to court to challenge its conclusions.

There has been speculation that a number of backbenchers will vote against the motion – with several voicing their concerns over the nature of the investigation into Mr Paterson.

The committee has rejected criticisms of its investigation, saying it addressed the concerns raised by Mr Paterson.

The North Shropshire MP could face a recall petition if the motion to suspend him is passed.