hold for pix being take sunday

Jenny Davies hosted a Motown night and raised over Â£1000 for the RJAH in Oswestry. Pictured are DJ Russ Reeves, Avril Davies, Jenny Davies, Dr Ayman Askarim from the Orthopaedic Hospital and Ruth Davies..

Led by Jenny Davies they set to and organised a fundraising evening - a Motown night in Shrewsbury.

This weekend they handed over £1,000 at a ceremony in Bomere Heath to those who run the clinic at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Jenny says at the age of 66 she would be in a wheelchair if not for the help and advice she gets at the clinic.

"I have had rheumatoid arthritis for about 15 years and it really is life changing," she said.

"I don't know what I would do without the clinic. It provides physiotherapy, help and advice and you know that if you get a major flare up you can ring the helpline and someone will get back to you."

Together with fellow patient Avril Davies and friends, Becky Lenton and Ruth Davies of Stylecare in Bomere Heath others Jenny organised a Motown evening at the Harlescott Social Club in Shrewsbury, which she said was a great success.

"We also had a raffle with the Rural Charity shop selling tickets for us."

"We must say thanks to DJ Russ Reeves who gave his time for free to help with the fundraising."

The money was handed over to Dr Ayman Askari from the hospital.

Consultants and specialist nurses run outpatient clinics at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital for diagnosis and on-going management and disease surveillance.

For rheumatology patients they are outreach clinics at Shrewsbury, Whitchurch and Newtown hospitals. Consultants also run clinics at Telford and Ludlow.