North Shropshire MP intends to carry on as normal following killing of Sir David Amess

Owen Paterson, the MP for North Shropshire, says to stop holding meetings with constituents would be letting the people who attack our democracy win.

"I don't want to be a drain on police resources but it would probably be sensible to have police nearby," he said. "But I absolutely intend to carry on exactly as normal or it is letting those people win. They do not understand how our democracy works."

Mr Paterson said he wants to continue to meet members of the public and be able to discuss their issues.

Referring to a meeting he had at Sainsbury's in Whitchurch recently he said: "A guy came up to me, and explained he needed two passports for his small babies. I told my office to give it top priority and it was sorted out to new blue passports for the children.

"It is that kind of contact I want to continue with my constituents. That is what I am here for."

Mr Paterson said much of his constituency work is already carried out online anyway and it makes sense for that to continue.

"There is no point in dragging people from Market Drayton to Oswestry for a face to face meeting if a three line email can do the trick," he said.

"Just occasionally though we do need to meet people face to face for a particularly complex problem. That is part of being an MP."

Mr Paterson said his staff bear the brunt of people's anger more than he does.