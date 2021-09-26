Petrol Queues: "Please don't' block our entrance" Shropshire firefighters plea to motorists

Market Drayton Fire Station

Market Drayton Fire Station, in Maer Lane, is situated close to Morrisons where drivers have being causing congestion due to weekend panic buying.

In a Facebook post the station said: "We understand that a lot of people are concerned about news of a fuel shortage, and are desperate to fill their vehicles.

"There is no country wide fuel shortage, but the panic buying will cause a significant impact on the demand and re-supply efforts.

"The increase in motorists trying to access fuel stations at the same time is leading to large queues in many areas.

"Unfortunately our station is next door to one of the two fuel stations in town. Please can we ask that motorists show some common sense and leave the front of the station clear, and that you do not use it for turning around on.

"The personnel at Market Drayton are on-call firefighters which means that they respond to the station from their homes or places of work on receipt of an emergency call.

"The queues have an impact on how quickly the personnel can respond to the station and the fire appliances turn out.