Scarecrow festival in village

A scarecrow fishing on the canal at Whixall

The Whixall Scarecrow Hunt in north Shropshire is taking place from September 11 until September 18, raising money for charity.

After the success of last year's event residents decided to set about making new scarecrows for this year.

Visitors who want to go scarecrow spotting can pick up a map showing their locations outside 8 Hollinwood in Whixhall.

Refreshments and toilet stops are being provided, as well as a bric-a-brac stall, by St Mary's Church and the Welsh End Chapel on selected days.

Funds raised will be divided between Whixall School, North Shropshire Community First Responders, and West Midlands Air Ambulance.

The event will culminate in a family afternoon event at the social centre on September 18.