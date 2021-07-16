West Mercia Police patrol officer dismissed for gross misconduct

West Mercia Police headquarters - Hindlip Park

Pc James Walters had been based in the operation patrol unit serving the north of the force area.

On Friday(16), a gross misconduct hearing, upheld 10 allegations against the officer on grounds that he breached three standards of professional behaviour.

These were in the areas of authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and discreditable conduct.

The panel found that he failed to act with self-control, tolerance and used offensive and harassing behaviour and language towards colleagues. He also engaged in sexual conduct or other inappropriate behaviour while on duty, including sexual harassment and sexual assaults.

The panel members found that the breaches were so serious they amounted to gross misconduct and justified dismissal.

West Mercia Police's head of professional standards, Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all of our officers, both towards members of the public and their colleagues.

"James Walters behaviour and actions while on duty breached the standards of behaviour that are essential in serving our communities, which is why he has been dismissed from the force and added to the College of Policing Barred List.”