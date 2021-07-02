Overturned trailer closes road

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver lost control of the agricultural vehicle at Burlton midway between the two towns, at 5pm on Friday .

Firefighters, police and highways staff from Shropshire council went to the scene.

No one was trapped in the accident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said that there was a large spillage of hydraulic oil. Fire crews used environmental grab pack to deal with oil spillage.