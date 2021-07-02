Overturned trailer closes road

The driver lost control of the agricultural vehicle at Burlton midway between the two towns, at 5pm on Friday .
Firefighters, police and highways staff from Shropshire council went to the scene.
No one was trapped in the accident.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said that there was a large spillage of hydraulic oil. Fire crews used environmental grab pack to deal with oil spillage.
The road was closed because of the accident with Shropshire council continuing to deal with the oil spillage and the damage to the road.