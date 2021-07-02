Overturned trailer closes road

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

The Shrewsbury to Ellesmere road has been closed after a tractor and baler overturned.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver lost control of the agricultural vehicle at Burlton midway between the two towns, at 5pm on Friday .

Firefighters, police and highways staff from Shropshire council went to the scene.

No one was trapped in the accident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said that there was a large spillage of hydraulic oil. Fire crews used environmental grab pack to deal with oil spillage.

The road was closed because of the accident with Shropshire council continuing to deal with the oil spillage and the damage to the road.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News