Patient airlifted to hospital after motorbike and car crash in north Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman

A motorist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Shropshire.

Paramedics were called to Steel Road in Tilstock near Whitchurch shortly after 6.55pm on Thursday.

The county's fire and rescue service said the incident involved a car and a motorbike.

A crew based at Prees Fire Station an an operations officer were among the first to arrive at the scene and administered first aid to the motorcyclist.

The brigade said one casualty was transported to hospital via the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The crew left the area at 7.38pm.

West Mercia Police also attended the incident.

