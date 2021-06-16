Resurfacing of busy Whittington road is completed ahead of schedule

Work being carried out on the A495 Station Road, Whittington

The work on the A495 Station Road was finished in just five days, despite a number of challenges and constraints.

Along the 1km length of road is a railway line crossing, homes, businesses and it is a national haulage route.

As well as the resurfacing works, signage and kerbing were replaced during the road closure.

Work was carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners Kier and WSP.

Work began on June 1 and was completed on June 5, 24-hours ahead of schedule.

Views of the A495 Station Road on completion of the resurfacing work

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, and Shropshire councillor for Whittington, said: “The A495 Station Road in Whittington had been a known problem area for many years, so when the opportunity came to resurface and do related work on the entire length of the road, we knew it would be greatly welcomed by all who operate and use it.

“Closing the road was not going to be as simple as putting a few barriers up.

"And we only had six days to do the work.

“A total of 1,800 tonnes of material was planned, laid and then lined at Station Road in a total of five days – 24 hours ahead of schedule.

"Like any job, it wasn’t without its problems but everyone pulled together and have done a fantastic job – and I want to say a big thank you to all involved.”

Working with Tarmac, M.S.Shaw Groundworkers and L & R Road Lining in a detailed phased approach to the works, the site was split into three sections.