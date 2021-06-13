Shropshire emergences crews attend two car crashes among call outs

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

On Sunday the fire brigade was called to reports of a collision on the A442 at Peplow involving one vehicle.

No-one was trapped and crews from Wellington attended at about 5.35pm.

Crews put out a fork lift fire during an incident, in Audlem Road, Woore, shortly before 11am on Sunday.

Appliances including the incident support unit were sent from Market Drayton and Whitchurch following reports of a lifting machine on fire in a field.

On Saturday a vehicle was discovered overturned on its roof on the A442 at Waters Upton following a two-vehicle crash which happened at 4.50pm.