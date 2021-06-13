Shropshire emergences crews attend two car crashes among call outs

By Deborah HardimanNorth ShropshirePublished:

Two road smashes were among the incidents attended by the county's emergency crews over the weekend.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

On Sunday the fire brigade was called to reports of a collision on the A442 at Peplow involving one vehicle.

No-one was trapped and crews from Wellington attended at about 5.35pm.

Crews put out a fork lift fire during an incident, in Audlem Road, Woore, shortly before 11am on Sunday.

Appliances including the incident support unit were sent from Market Drayton and Whitchurch following reports of a lifting machine on fire in a field.

On Saturday a vehicle was discovered overturned on its roof on the A442 at Waters Upton following a two-vehicle crash which happened at 4.50pm.

A total of four engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet and Wellington along with an operations officer.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News