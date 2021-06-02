MP calls for timetable for Openreach's better broadband roll out

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson has written to Openreach asking for a timetable for its promised broadband improvements.

Owen Paterson MP
Owen Paterson MP

Openreach announced last week that it will build ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband to at least three million more homes and businesses in some of the UK’s hardest-to-serve communities.

It says Full Fibre technology will be available to 25 million premises, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country.

Mr Paterson has been campaigning for better broadband for north Shropshire for many years.

He welcomed the pledge by Openreach.

"This is a positive development," he said.

"It is a a top priority for my constituency and I have written to Openreach to establish the timetable for when this will be rolled out."

The plans also include the company’s biggest ever recruitment drive, with a further 1,000 new roles being created in 2021 on top of the 2,500 jobs which were announced in December 2020.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News