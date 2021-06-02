MP calls for timetable for Openreach's better broadband roll out

Owen Paterson MP

Openreach announced last week that it will build ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband to at least three million more homes and businesses in some of the UK’s hardest-to-serve communities.

It says Full Fibre technology will be available to 25 million premises, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country.

Mr Paterson has been campaigning for better broadband for north Shropshire for many years.

He welcomed the pledge by Openreach.

"This is a positive development," he said.

"It is a a top priority for my constituency and I have written to Openreach to establish the timetable for when this will be rolled out."