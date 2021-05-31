Art exhibition in memory of Rose Paterson

Blue Geranium by Julia Trotter

The Rose Paterson Trust has pledged to support mental health charities. It was launched following the death of the chairman of Aintree and wife of North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson 12 months ago.

Judy Bromley Davenport will launched the British Art Portfolio, modern and contemporary art exhibition at the Sicily Oak Gallery in Croxton Green Lane, Chomondeley on June 18. It will run until June 27.

She said the exhibition was in memory of Mrs Paterson and would support the trust.

Artists include Leonie Gibbs, Annie-Rose Fiddian Green, Julia Trotter, Catherine Forshall, Becky Bland, Fiona McAlpine and Louise Risch with sculpture by Lucy Lutyens, ceramics by Laurance Simon and work by many more.