Art exhibition in memory of Rose Paterson

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

An art exhibition to raise money for a trust set up in the memory of Rose Paterson will be held later this month.

Blue Geranium by Julia Trotter
The Rose Paterson Trust has pledged to support mental health charities. It was launched following the death of the chairman of Aintree and wife of North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson 12 months ago.

Judy Bromley Davenport will launched the British Art Portfolio, modern and contemporary art exhibition at the Sicily Oak Gallery in Croxton Green Lane, Chomondeley on June 18. It will run until June 27.

She said the exhibition was in memory of Mrs Paterson and would support the trust.

Artists include Leonie Gibbs, Annie-Rose Fiddian Green, Julia Trotter, Catherine Forshall, Becky Bland, Fiona McAlpine and Louise Risch with sculpture by Lucy Lutyens, ceramics by Laurance Simon and work by many more.

The galler will be open from 10am until 6pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

