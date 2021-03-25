Britain could face a spike in suicides as the country feels the economic affect of the pandemic MP warns

Owen and Rose Paterson

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire has been appointed as the vice-chairman of Westminster's all-party parliamentary group on suicide and self-harm prevention.

His wife, Rose, took her own life nine months ago this week and he says he is acutely aware of the affect that suicide has, not only on the person who ends their life, but their family, friends and all those around them.

He said it was a "great honour" to be elected onto the position on the group and said he would continue his campaign to try to prevent others from having to deal with the effect of suicide.

Since the death of his wife, the MP has said that if speaking out about her suicide will prevent the death of just one person then he will continue to work to stop other tragedies.

"My real worry is that we are going to see a huge spike in suicides and people attempting to end their lives in the coming years, because of the economic downturn," he said.

"After the 2008 downturn it wasn't until 2012 that there was a big increase in suicide deaths.

"Figures from coroners' courts show that at the moment the number of suicides is no higher than in previous years. However experts fear that they will start to rise."

The effect on people's mental health of lockdown is also something that Mr Paterson worries will lead to an increase in those taking their own lives. And he also worries about the huge numbers of people affected by each single suicide.

"What we have seen is the huge affect that Rose's suicide has had on so many people," he said.

"We are acutely aware of the extraordinary damage of suicide, not just to the person who's life is lost but to those around them.

"There are some really shocking findings in a national suicide bereavement report by Dr Sharon McDonnell, the director of Suicide Bereavement UK. She found that each suicide impacts an average of 135 people. That means that 877,500 people are profoundly affected per year."

Since Mrs Paterson's death at their family home near Ellesmere last June he has talked to a wide range of individuals and organisations, from those who have attempted suicide to health boards and charities.

The MP says all-party parliamentary groups have leverage both in and outside Westminster.

They include representation from government, charities and other organisations and frequently works with partners to develop national preventative strategies, review the current situation and offer support to those in need.

"I have has talks about suicide prevention on both a local and national level and had talks with ministers including the health secretary, Matt Hancock," he said.

Mr Paterson is also chairman of the all party group on spinal injuries and said it had played a major part in seeing spinal services retained during the past year.