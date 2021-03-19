Tom the Young Farmer from Shropshire becomes Radio 1 hit

Tom the Young Farmer on the farm in Myddle

The 22-year-old is known simply as 'Tom the Young Farmer' on Radio 1 after building up a rapport with the DJs.

It began when Tom, who helps run the family's mixed dairy farm at Myddle, started messaging the national BBC station during lockdown at different times of the day.

The DJs noticed how many 'shout-outs' he was getting and put a clip together of a selection of them.

Named most loyal listener by breakfast DJ Greg James, he has gone on to make appearances on the show, putting on different personas and voices to see if the DJ can see through his disguise.

"I have been Jonty the joiner and Eleanor the personal trainer and now I'm thinking up another one.

"It can be quite a lonely job being a farmer, especially over this last year when you can't socialise. Listening to Radio 1 and getting involved in the features passes the day and has often put a smile on my face," he said.

A former pupil at the Corbett School and a member of Nesscliffe Young Farmers' club, Tom said he had had a mix of reactions from his friends.

"Some of them find it hilarious and some say it's ridiculous and to get off the radio – but if I can make other people smile then I will continue. Tom the Young Farmer is certainly not as strange as some of the stuff that you hear.