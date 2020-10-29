Shropshire firefighters help tackle incident at industrial premises

By Deborah HardimanNorth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A building blaze in a neighbouring county is among the incidents attended by Shropshire emergency teams.

Firefighters
Firefighters

A Whitchurch crew assisted Cheshire colleagues at an industrial unit, in Station Road, Wrenbury, after a fire was reported at 3pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile a crew from Prees tackled a hedgerow fire off the B5065 Wem Lane, Wem, at about 4.50pm.

Crews from Shrewsbury put out a shed fire reported at and address, in Coton Mount, Coton Hill, at 4.45pm.

In Telford a crew based in Wellington used buckets of water to doused a fire burning under electric cables near a shop, in Crescent Road, Hadley, shortly after 2.30pm.

News
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News