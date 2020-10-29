Shropshire firefighters help tackle incident at industrial premises

Firefighters

A Whitchurch crew assisted Cheshire colleagues at an industrial unit, in Station Road, Wrenbury, after a fire was reported at 3pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile a crew from Prees tackled a hedgerow fire off the B5065 Wem Lane, Wem, at about 4.50pm.

Crews from Shrewsbury put out a shed fire reported at and address, in Coton Mount, Coton Hill, at 4.45pm.