Combermere Abbey gets culture grant

The abbey has received £45,000 to introduce super-fast broadband and associated technology onto the estate, enabling its events business to recover and develop, as well as the creation of a video of the history and restoration which will promote the region more widely.

Sarah Callander Beckett, owner of Combermere Abbey, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a recipient of this Culture Recovery Grant. The Abbey is one of South Cheshire’s pre-eminent historic buildings deep in a rural setting, and have cancelled all public tours, visits and events this year with the resulting substantial financial loss.

“These monies mean that our earlier plans to invest in improved broadband and telecoms, in order to promote our estate more widely and which had been put on hold, will now be possible this year. Also, we will be able to create the story of Combermere’s 900 year history on video and make it available for all our visitors promoting Cheshire to the wider UK and beyond. Thank you to Historic England and Historic Houses for giving us this opportunity – it is a fabulous gift.”