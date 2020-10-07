Tony's masterpiece clocks are raising funds for charity

Tony Quinn from Ruyton-XI-Towns with one of the clocks he makes and sells for different charities and causes

Mr Quinn, 80, from Ruyton-X1-Towns, only took up making his stunning clocks eight years ago.

He creates his own, unique timepieces in his garage.

It takes him between 70 and 100 hours to make each of the intricately carved and turned, limited edition clocks, using English oak and Welsh slate.

And each clock is sold for a minimum of £200, to raise funds for a different charity.

He said: “I saw a beautiful French, slate clock and thought it would be good to try to reproduce it in oak. I pay for all the materials myself so every penny goes to charity,” he said.

“It costs between £30 and £40 for all the parts.”

The first clock raised £200 for Macmillan Nurses with others raising at least £250 for the MS charity, Oswestry’s Orthopaedic charity and Severn Hospice.

“I really enjoy making the clocks,” Mr Quinn said.

“I was in the building industry before I retired and I began as a carpenter before going into management. I still love the carpentry and I enjoy making things with my hands.

“Because they take such a long time to make I only make two or three a year and so they really are a limited edition and labelled as such.

“At the moment I have two in stock and I would like to use them to make as much as I can for charity.

“If any genuine charity would like to contact me or an individual who can show that the money will go to a charity, I would be happy to talk to them.”