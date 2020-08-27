Father and son cycle to every rugby union ground in region including Shropshire for charity

Julian Edwards and his son Theo, from Birmingham, spent 16 days cycling 350 miles around every Rugby Football Union (RFU) ground in the region they referee in, which covers all of Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

They covered all of Shropshire's clubs, from Bishops Castle to Whitchurch, and have raised more than £1,000.

Julian, 48, and Theo, 16, came up with the idea whilst respectively on furlough and an extended enforced school break, in order to stay fit and ‘keep the rugby faith’. At every ground they took a photo by the club sign, and Theo, who also plays full back for Camp Hill RFC, kicked a goal over the posts, all the while observing Covid-19 precautions.

The charities they picked are the RFU Injured Player Fund and the Matt Hampson Foundation, both of which help rugby players who have experienced injuries.

Although the ride is now complete, the JustGiving pages are still being kept open at justgiving.com/fundraising/refsdotherounds and justgiving.com/fundraising/refsdotherounds2.