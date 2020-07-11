Car crashes into foyer of pub in north Shropshire

Emergency services were called after the vehicle crashed into the entrance foyer of The Olde Jack Inn in Calverhall, near Market Drayton, at about 2.45pm.

Two fire appliances, including the rescue tender, were sent to the scene from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch.

An operations officer was in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews removed the car and made the scene safe.

Station manager Simon Roberts, who is based at the fire services headquarters in Shrewsbury, said: "There were two people in the vehicle at the time.

"They were checked over and did not need to go to hospital.

"The damage was caused to the entrance foyer. There was no structural damage to the pub which we could tell.

"There were people inside the pub, not in the foyer, and no-one was injured.

"We moved the car to a place of safety and cordoned off the areas that had damage to them.

"Once they have finished tidying, they are hoping to reopen later today."