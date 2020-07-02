Inquest opened into death of Shropshire MP's wife Rose Paterson

Popular racing official Rose Emily Paterson was found dead in woodland last Wednesday, near the home she shared with her husband.

Mrs Paterson, 63, was the daughter of the fourth Viscount Ridley and hailed from Newcastle-upon-Tyne. She had been married to Mr Paterson for 40 years and was the chair of Aintree Racecourse, a position she had held since 2014.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery opened the inquest into her death at Shirehall in Shrewsbury today. He heard that Mr Paterson reported his wife missing on the evening of June 23, having not seen her since 10pm the previous evening.

Police conducted a search of woodland near their home between Overton and St Martins, and her body was found soon after 3am on June 24.

Police reported that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The inquest was adjourned and will continue in full at Shirehall on September 22.

Mrs Paterson led one of the most well-known racecourses in the world, where the Grand National is watched by hundreds of millions on TV and more than 70,000 in person.

The couple had three adult children, Felix, Ned, and Evie.

Mrs Paterson was known for her support of local charities, as well as being a passionate supporter of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, particularly its Horatio's Garden project.

Aside from her role with Aintree, Mrs Paterson was also a trustee of the Weston Park Foundation, and previously worked as her husband's PA and at the auction house Sotheby's.