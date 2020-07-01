Menu

Woman hurt as thumb gets trapped in fencing in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A woman injured her thumb when it got trapped between a wooden fence panel and a concrete post in a garden.

The emergency services were called to assist her at a property, in Manors Gardens, Market Drayton, at about 4.25pm yesterday

A crew from Market Drayton Fire Station had to use a small saw to free her and provided treatment until paramedics arrived at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the fire service at 4:27pm yesterday to a medical incident at Manor Gardens in Market Drayton.

"One ambulance attended the scene. We treated one patient, a woman, for injuries not believed to be serious.

"The patient then made her own way to hospital for further treatment.”

