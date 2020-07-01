Advertising
Woman hurt as thumb gets trapped in fencing in Shropshire
A woman injured her thumb when it got trapped between a wooden fence panel and a concrete post in a garden.
The emergency services were called to assist her at a property, in Manors Gardens, Market Drayton, at about 4.25pm yesterday
A crew from Market Drayton Fire Station had to use a small saw to free her and provided treatment until paramedics arrived at the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the fire service at 4:27pm yesterday to a medical incident at Manor Gardens in Market Drayton.
"One ambulance attended the scene. We treated one patient, a woman, for injuries not believed to be serious.
"The patient then made her own way to hospital for further treatment.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.