Rose Paterson: Shropshire Council chair remembers 'warm and graceful' woman

Mrs Paterson, aged 63, who was the chair of Aintree Racecourse was found dead at their family home near Ellesmere earlier this week.

Councillor Ann Hartley, the chair of Shropshire Council, said: “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic and sudden death of Rose Paterson.

"I have known Rose for many years, and worked closely with her at many of the council’s citizenship ceremonies, when she represented the Lord Lieutenant as one of the Deputy Lieutenants. She always bought a warmth and grace to these occasions.

“I will greatly miss her, as will all who were lucky enough to know her.

“On behalf of everyone at Shropshire Council – councillors and officers – I want to pass on my sincere condolences to Owen and all of Rose’s family. Our thoughts are with them all at this very difficult time.”

Earlier this week, Mr Paterson said: "Rose and I were married for 40 happy years. She was a wonderful, caring wife, mother and grandmother.

“Her death has come as a terrible shock to us all."