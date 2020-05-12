'Out of control' bonfire burns summerhouse, roofing and guttering near Baschurch

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the blaze shortly before 6.20pm yesterday down Doctors Meadow road in Ruyton-XI-Towns, west of Baschurch.

One fire appliance was sent from Baschurch and crews used a hose reel jet, rakes, shovels, mathooks and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service reported a "domestic bonfire out of control" and "damage to adjacent summerhouse, roofing and guttering from heat although not involved in the fire."

This comes after numerous warnings from the fire service and councils about burning waste throughout the lockdown period, following an increase caused by the closure of waste disposal sites.