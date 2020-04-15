Dog bitten by snake in north Shropshire

It has been confirmed that a dog was bitten by an adder snake, the UK's only venomous snake, when being walked on Whixall Moss near Whitchurch.

Barclay-Moore Partnership, with branches in Whitchurch and Wem, issued a warning last weekend after the dog was bitten.

They said: "We have had a confirmed adder bite to a dog being walked on Whixall Moss.

"Please be vigilant when out there. They will often go onto the paths to bask in the sun and will then bite when they feel threatened.

"It is best to keep you dog on a lead when on grass/marshland at this time of year. Adder bites can be deadly and extremely costly to treat."

Adder snakes are rare to find in the UK, but they start to emerge from hibernation in spring time and can be found in woodland, heathland and moorland habitats.