School to brave a walk up Snowdon for vital supplies

The Friends of Woore School have organised the trek, which will take place in May, and the group is hoping for lots of donations towards resources for history and geography lessons.

Lydia Beeston, chairwoman of the friends group, said: "It's not something we've done before. We've always done very local events and raised about £500, but we've recently had some new people join the charity and they have new ideas.

"We're raised just under £900 already and we're not doing it until May 2. We've got nine weeks before we do the walk, and we're inviting the local community to join us.

"We've given ourselves a target of £1,000 and we'd be thrilled if we reached that."

It will be a gruelling day for those taking part in the fundraiser. They will start at 6am, driving to Snowdon in convoy. They will tackle the Pyg track going upwards, before coming back down the Miners' track.

The full distance will be about seven miles, and Lydia says she expects it to take about six hours to complete.

"We're excited and slightly apprehensive, but I think that's pretty normal," she said. "I think we'll be absolutely fine and we're looking forward to doing something different."

The money raised will go to fund vital resources to help children learn about history and geography.

"The children are becoming more dependent on us," Lydia said. "A 'friends' group isn't just a nice thing to have any more.

"Schools are more dependent on charitable organisations. It's a huge shame. Those schools that don't get the support fall behind."

Those wishing to donate can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friends-of-woore

Woore School is also gearing up for its summer fete, which regularly attracted up to 400 people.

It will take place on July 11 at the school from 12pm until 3pm.

There will be live entertainment, visitors from West Mercia Police. a bouncy castle, stalls and more.