Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski asking minister for defence flood funding

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury, has secured a Westminster Hall debate in the Commons for 4pm.

Mr Kawczynski was using the opportunity to ask minister for flooding Rebecca Pow to commit to fresh investment to prevent the repeat of scenes such as those experienced in Ironbridge, Ludlow, Bewdley and Shrewsbury last month.

He was also calling for the Government to draw up a national strategy for the 220-mile long river, similar to those already in place for the Humber Estuary and the River Thames.

In an address to Mrs Pow, Mr Kawczynksi will say: "My honourable friend the minister for flooding has witnessed for herself the sheer devastation and impact on people's lives, businesses and communities.

"The River Severn is the UK's longest river, and we have just witnessed devastating flooding in many of our communities right along its length, and also many of its tributaries.

"Also deeply concerning is that at several locations along the River Severn, the river level recently exceeded the historic highs experienced in 2000."

He will tell her that there are 117,000 homes and 10,000 businesses along the waterway, with 7,000 jobs in the high-risk areas.

Mr Kawczynski will say: "There is a clear trend for more frequent and more severe flooding, and I would suggest that now is that time for the Government to agree that a new 'holistic' and bold approach is taken to addressing and managing our rivers so that we can both remove the blight affecting so many of our constituents, and our local businesses, and that also we may look at our rivers as a resource and not a threat."

He will ask Mrs Pow to support the inclusion of a flood protection barrage as part of the £71 million North West Relief Road plan, which he said would benefit many communities along the River Severn.

"I would ask that Government also supports, politically and economically, the development of a River Severn strategy, similar to that already in place for the Humber Estuary and River Thames, but with a remit to look at water management, flood risk, sustainable growth and climate resilience," he will say.

Mr Kawczynski will also tell MPs that the River Severn Partnership now required significant resources to design improvements that would reduce flood risks, and will ask Mrs Pow to work with him to see how this can be funded.