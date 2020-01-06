Football club shocked as much-loved fan dies in car crash

Dedicated Whitchurch Alport Football Club supporter Aaron Millington, 22, was among three people taken to hospital following the collision shortly before at 3.30am, on the A525 at Horseman’s Green, in the County Borough of Wrexham.

In a statement, the club said: “It is with huge shock that we announce the sudden and tragic death of supporter Aaron Millington.”

“It’s an understatement to say he will be missed. It simply will not be the same place up at Yockings Park or on the away coach without him present. His smile and personality will shine down on us all.”

Two other people in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The club has postponed tomorrow's North West Counties Football League clash with Skelmersdale United as a mark of respect.

Sgt Nikki Grimes-Williams of North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the A525 between Whitchurch and Horseman’s Green at around 3am.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver BMW X3 travelling along this stretch of road, and in particular those who may have any dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference Y001980.

Alternatively, the control room can be contacted via webchat on www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx