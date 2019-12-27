Church mouse finds unexpected lunch at Shropshire Christmas tree festival

A church mouse in St John the Evangelist Church at Colemere found itself not so poor when it gorged on one of the entries at the festival.

When members of the Welshampton Methodist Church were invited to put trees at the nearby Colemere Church event, Gill Cartwright thought out of the box and make a winter forest Christmas cake complete with a tiny snowman and lights.

She took it along to the church together with a friend who had made a 3ft Christmas tree from toilet roll middles.

"We left our exhibits in the church for viewing but, when my husband and daughter and I went to look at the festival a week later, something had nibbled a hole in the side of the cake about the size of a 10 pence piece," she said.

Gill's Christmas tree cake

"And there was an even bigger hole at the back."

It turned out that the church is also the home of a family of mice.

"The cake had been fed with brandy, so I imagine the mouse must have been rolling round the aisle in the Church and having a party," she added.

"Meanwhile the toilet roll Christmas tree remained intact."

Scores of visitors attended the festival over the weekend to see more than a dozen Christmas trees