Election hustings scheduled in Market Drayton

The public event at the Festival Drayton Centre on November 20, next Wednesday, will include Owen Paterson who was first elected to the seat in 1997.

The prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs) are Mr Paterson of the Conservative Party; Graeme Currie of Labour; Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan; and John Adams from the Green Party.

The hustings has been arranged largely by Eric Davis of the Market Drayton Community Enterprise. It will begin at 6.30pm and last until 9pm.

Mr Davis said: "All four PPCs have now confirmed as being available to contribute their respective party manifestos in the auditorium of Festival Drayton Centre during the evening of November 20."

He said that each participant will have 15 minutes to make an opening statement before prepared questions and questions from the public.