Shropshire RAF veteran announced as UK vice-captain for 2020 Invictus Games

Kelly Leonard, of Ellerdine, near Telford, joined her teammates for the first time today at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

More than 350 military personnel and veterans trialled nine sports for one of the 65 places available on Team UK.

The rigorous selection process was based on the benefit the Invictus Games will give a person as part of their recovery, combined with performance and commitment to training.

The team, who will be competing in nine sports, will now take part in training camps delivered by Help for Heroes to ensure they are best prepared for the international sporting competition next year.

Kelly, who is a former RAF physical training instructor, had a motorbike accident in July 2000 which almost led to her having her foot amputated.

Kelly Leonard swimming at the Invictus UK trials

The injury has left the mother-of-three with arthritis in her ankle and needing to use crutches on bad days.

The 41-year-old has always held competitive sports as a major part of her life but says the accident stopped her in her tracks.

Advertising

"I learnt to walk again and live the best I could within my limitations," said Kelly, who now works as a community paediatric physiotherapist for the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

"I tried several different individual and team sports but failed to fill the void as I was never able to participate on a level playing field.

"I lost focus on sport; as a result my physical and mental recovery suffered.

"It left me with a loss of confidence and self- belief."

Advertising

Kelly, who was born in Aberdare, South Wales, has found that training for the Invictus Games has enabled her to find sports that she can really compete in, using abilities she didn’t think she still had.

Kelly Leonard with medals at the Invictus UK trials

She said: "I have found myself surrounded by people who do not judge but understand, talk and offer support.

"They have empowered me to achieve the best I can be. The UK trials was a turning point in my life. I am back competing again both individually and in a team.

"I want more. I have started to believe in myself and am proud to show my children, who have never seen me without disability, that with self-belief you can accomplish anything."

At next year's Invictus Games, which will be held in The Netherlands in May, Kelly hopes to compete in cycling, rowing, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

She said: “I’ve not only achieved my dreams of representing my country at the highest level, something I thought would never be a part of my life again, but it has enabled me to break through the barriers of letting my injuries define my future.

"It feels wonderful to be surrounded by people who are invested in my recovery and to be equally invested in theirs.

"They prop you up on ‘bad’ days and challenge you to succeed on your ‘good’ days, but more importantly enable you to return that favour when needed."

Kelly took part in trials for the Invictus Games in Sheffield during July.

Kelly Leonard at Invictus UK trials with other competitiors

She says she is now looking forward to taking part in the training camps, which will run on weekends leading up to the games.

"I feel immensely honoured and proud to be representing the country and to do it as a vice-captain is overwhelming," Kelly said.

"I'm very glad that my boys will get to see me achieving my goals and dreams and to know that there are always ways to still do things that you love doing."

A 65-strong team of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans will be going to The Hague next year to represent the UK.

Most of the team are brand new to the Invictus Games.

Kelly Leonard

Julian North, recovery manager east, said: “The 65 men and women selected to represent Team UK will not only gain a personal recovery benefit from taking part in the games but they will hopefully inspire others suffering with life-changing injuries or illnesses that anything is possible.

“Our competitors are proudly serving their country again and showing that they will not let their injury or illness define them.

"We are especially proud of the fact that 89 per cent of Team UK have never competed in the Invictus Games before.

"The legacy of the games is strong, and they are providing a gateway for more wounded veterans and service personnel to benefit from the Help for Heroes Sports Recovery programme."

Invictus UK is delivered by a partnership between Help for Heroes, The Ministry of Defence and The Royal British Legion.

To get support from Help for Heroes visit helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support