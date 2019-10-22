Menu

Contaminated drugs warning

By Sue Austin | North Shropshire | News | Published:

Police are warning drug users on the Wrexham/Shropshire border of a possible contaminated batch of synthetic cannabis.

Officers say the NPS 'Mamba' is believed to be in circulation following reports of serious medical episodes amongst users.

Superintendent Nick Evans said: “This batch may be highly dangerous and we advise in the strongest terms that anyone in possession of this substance should not take it and instead dispose of it safely.

“We advise all dependent drug users to get support from local drug services and urge anyone feeling unwell having taken this substance to seek urgent medical assistance.”

