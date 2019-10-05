Shropshire farmer who gave up grave for stranger after Shropshire Council blunder praised by judge

When his mother, Lily May Warner, was buried in Great Ness cemetery in September 1989, John Warner bought the grave space adjoining hers so that when their time comes he and his wife could be buried there. It was something his mother, he and his wife wanted to happen.

But in March last year, in preparation for a forthcoming funeral, council grave-diggers dug a grave on the plot owned by Mr Warner. And it was not until the morning of the funeral that the blunder was discovered.

The council phoned Mr Warner and gave him the chance to block the funeral which was going to take away the grave space he had earmarked for himself and his wife.

However, a judge has praised Mr Warner for what he did next. He said: “Mr Warner as an act of compassion and decency decided that he could not cause a funeral to be cancelled on the very day when it was due to take place and agreed to the funeral proceeding and to there being an interment in the plot which had been reserved for him and his wife.”

The judge went on to give Mr Warner rare permission for the remains of his mother to be exhumed from her grave so that they can be put in a purpose built burial chamber on Mr Warner’s farm which will also house the bodies of Mr Warner and his wife when their time comes.

The grave blunder is revealed in a decision by the Church of England’s Consistory Court which has to approve any exhumations from consecrated land.

Compassionate

Consent is rarely given as judges of the court normally stick to the strict Church philosophy that a last resting place should be just that and exhumation should only be allowed in the most exceptional circumstances.

However, in this case Stephen Eyre QC, Chancellor of the Diocese of Lichfield, in his role as a judge of the Consistory Court has ruled that the circumstances are truly exceptional.

“I am satisfied that the circumstances here are exceptional such as to justify the exhumation of Mrs Warner’s remains from the existing grave. The intention at the time of the burial of Mrs Warner was that her only son and her daughter-in-law should be buried in the adjoining plot. That is no longer possible because that adjoining plot has been used in error,” he said.

He again praised Mr Warner for his action in not blocking the burial in his grave space saying: “ The fact that Mr Warner took the compassionate course of allowing the proposed funeral to proceed and declined the option of causing it to be stopped on the morning when it was due to take place stands very much in his favour.

“The current state of affairs whereby the intention which Mrs Warner had at her death and which her son and daughter-in-law maintained for nearly 30 years has been frustrated has been brought about by error on the part of the local authority an error to which Mr Warner responded with compassion and understanding.”

He said the proposed new burial chamber would be on land Mr Warner and his family have farmed for over 40 years and the farm was expected to remain in the family for many years to come.

“I am satisfied that exceptional circumstances justifying exhumation exist,” he said.