Cause of teenager's death unknown

Tom Lee was 17 when he died earlier this year.

The talented swimmer and footballer had spent the evening of February 15 with his friends before the group went to the canal path in Market Drayton where they smoked a cannabis joint.

Tom, a former pupil of the Grove School, fell, hitting his head on a wooden fence post and losing consciousness. Despite the desperate efforts of his friends and passers-by, as well as paramedics, he never regained consciousness and died at the Royal Stoke Hospital hours later.

At an inquest in to his death held this week (THURS) at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, assistant coroner Heath Westerman recorded that Tom's death was 'unascertained' and that he had been 'doing what normal teenagers do in life, but in this case it was with tragic consequences'.

Tom's father Stephen said that his son excelled at everything and had a bright future ahead of him. "He was clever beyond belief, he was clever without trying. He was good at whatever he did. He had spent the evening with friends and he was just having a drink and a smoke. He had had a tough week and this was his way of coping.

"I'm a really proud dad, he achieved so much and this is such a shame. It makes you realise how fragile life is. He could turn his hand to anything and made it a success of it. He had loads of friends and everything to live for."

Mr Westerman said a toxicology report showed that Tom had a very low amount of alcohol and cannabis in his bloodstream when he died. "He was not a regular user and nor was he a heavy drinker," said Mr Westerman.

In a report which went before the court, forensic pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer said that there was no evidence of violence or assault and that he concluded that Tom, who was studying accountancy at Newcastle College and worked at Argos and at a mobile coffee shop, had fallen forward, hitting his head on a wooden post.

DI Simon Cayton, senior investigating officer said in a report that Tom had collapsed after smoking a small amount of cannabis. He was pronounced dead at the Royal Stoke Hospital. "There was no foul play or suspicious activity," he added.

Mr Westerman recorded a narrative verdict. He said: "The cause of death is unknown but there are no suspicious circumstances. I have no doubt that Tom was a bright, sensible and nice lad with a bright future ahead of him." He extended his sincere condolences to the family.