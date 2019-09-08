Advertising
Horse rescued from ditch near Whitchurch
A horse had a lucky escape when it was rescued from a ditch by firefighters in north Shropshire.
Bruce had become stuck in the ditch in a wooded area at Fenn’s Bank near Whitchurch on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters, including the specialist animal rescue team from Wellington, were called to the scene at just after 5.30pm.
Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington and Whitchurch.
An Operations officer and a vet were also at the scene.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.