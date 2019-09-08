Menu

Advertising

Horse rescued from ditch near Whitchurch

By Lucy Todman | North Shropshire | News | Published:

A horse had a lucky escape when it was rescued from a ditch by firefighters in north Shropshire.

Bruce being rescued from the ditch

Bruce had become stuck in the ditch in a wooded area at Fenn’s Bank near Whitchurch on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters, including the specialist animal rescue team from Wellington, were called to the scene at just after 5.30pm.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington and Whitchurch.

An Operations officer and a vet were also at the scene.

North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News