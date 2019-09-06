Mini music festival to be staged in Shropshire

Rodfest will see Rodington host live performances from 3pm to 9pm.

It is being held in aid of a charity that provides services for residents with mental health issues and a parish church.

Proceeds will go to Telford After Care Team (TACT) and St George's Church, in Rodington.

Performers at Rodington Village Hall and playing fields will include Jake Nelson, Jess Beckett, The Wanted plus rock entertainers.

Attractions include stalls, a bouncy castle, raffle, scones, barbecue and hog roast and a bar.

Admission will be free.

Organiser Tom Currie, from Rodington Community Fundraising Group, said: "Saturday will mark our fourth year of community fundraising for good causes which have included the air ambulance, Severn Hospice, Hope House Children's Hospice and homeless charities, KIP in Telford and The Shrewsbury Ark.

"We have also raised funds for the local church.

Advertising

"This year we are focused on mental illness, the support that is needed for people who suffer from this, and the local church.

"The event is for everyone and will include live music from several performers, barbecue, bar, activities for children and families.

"Mental illness can be life changing, debilitating and in some instances lead to suicide.

"This year saw a record number of young people take their own lives in the UK.

"Depression and anxiety are by far the most common mental health disorders. Quite often this is associated with alcohol and or drug misuse.

"TACT supports recovery from substance misuse and mental ill health."