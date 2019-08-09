New Ellesmere nature reserve plans set for approval

Ellesmere Town Council already owns the Birch Road recreation area and pond but would like it to become a nature reserve.

Shropshire Council needs to grant permission for such a move but looks set to approve the plans at a meeting of the cabinet on August 14.

In her report to cabinet members, Clare Fildes, interim head of culture and heritage, says: “Shropshire Council has the power under the 1949 National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 to dedicate land as a local nature reserve.

“It is considered it is beneficial to dedicate Birch Road Recreation Area as an LNR because it will improve local quality of life, health and wellbeing.

“It will create opportunities for education, enjoyment and recreation, helping attract visitors and preserves links with the local community’s past.

“It will safeguard local ecosystem services – the benefits nature provides for people – such as reducing carbon in the atmosphere or absorbing surface water and protect and enhance the natural heritage as a key part of building sustainable communities.

“It will also raise the nature conservation and recreation interest and give recognition of the site’s wildlife value. It will also give recognition of local community involvement and offer protection within the planning system from future development.”

She added the town council had been working with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to ensure nature conservation and ecosystem services were safeguarded.