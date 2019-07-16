Skateboard park gets go-ahead

Sport England had expressed worry that the plans for the Wheatlands in Baschurch would use up playing field land.

However Baschurch Parish Council and Baschurch Playground Trust supported the project saying that a consultation with local young people had shown up a need for a skate park.

They said that Baschurch had several football pitches.

The Parish Council has said that it is improving the Wheatlands as part of a 4-phase plan and that phase two is the skatepark.

Phase three is to install some more picnic benches, seating and bins in the area with phase four to install a multi-use game area .

"In this quite large village of Baschurch other sporting facilities are needed other than solely football," a report to Shropshire Council said.

The council granted planning permission for the skatepark.