Horse rescued from pond near Whitchurch

By Lisa O'Brien | North Shropshire | News | Published:

A horse was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a drainage outlet within a pond near Whitchurch today.

Pic: @SFRS_PDavies

Two crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Wellington and Wem to Prees Green at 8.25am.

Pic: @SFRS_PDavies

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one horse was assisted from open water using animal rescue equipment.

Pic: @SFRS_PDavies

Phil Davies, a duty station manager for the fire service, posted on Twitter: "Great team work today to rescue horse trapped in a drainage outlet within pond. Calm, steady and professional approach ending in quick rescue. All well and happy.

"Thanks to local farmer for offer of help too."

