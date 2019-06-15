Horse rescued from pond near Whitchurch

Two crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Wellington and Wem to Prees Green at 8.25am.

Pic: @SFRS_PDavies

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one horse was assisted from open water using animal rescue equipment.

Pic: @SFRS_PDavies

Phil Davies, a duty station manager for the fire service, posted on Twitter: "Great team work today to rescue horse trapped in a drainage outlet within pond. Calm, steady and professional approach ending in quick rescue. All well and happy.

"Thanks to local farmer for offer of help too."