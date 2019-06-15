Advertising
Horse rescued from pond near Whitchurch
A horse was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a drainage outlet within a pond near Whitchurch today.
Two crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Wellington and Wem to Prees Green at 8.25am.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one horse was assisted from open water using animal rescue equipment.
Phil Davies, a duty station manager for the fire service, posted on Twitter: "Great team work today to rescue horse trapped in a drainage outlet within pond. Calm, steady and professional approach ending in quick rescue. All well and happy.
"Thanks to local farmer for offer of help too."
