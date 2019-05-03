North Shropshire school bids for funding

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Clive CofE Primary School and Nursery is one of the groups on the shortlist.

The school are wishing to further develop their Woodland School site to include a shelter. This will allow the children to shelter out of the rain during their regular visits and also act as a bird hide from which to observe the numerous bird feeders around the site.

“The children love going to Woodland School - working in the open air and being inspired by nature. A shelter will enhance the experience by allowing them to keep dry if it rains but also observe some of the visiting wildlife at closer quarters”, said headteacher Nicola Brayford.

Voting is open in all Tesco stores in May and June and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.